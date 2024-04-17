Breaking News
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from two assembly seats
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from two assembly seats

Updated on: 17 April,2024 01:34 PM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
PTI |

This was announced by Patnaik himself on Wednesday while releasing the 5th list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections in the state

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to contest from two assembly seats

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will also contest from Kantabanji assembly constituency in Bolangir district of Western Odisha along with his traditional Hinjili seat in Ganjam district.


This was announced by Patnaik himself on Wednesday while releasing the 5th list of nine candidates for the Assembly elections in the state.


Patnaik in 2019 assembly elections had also contested from two seats. He won from both Hinjili and Bijepur assembly segment in Bargarh district of western Odisha. However, Patnaik later resigned from Bijepur and retained the Hinjili seat.


The nine BJD candidates announced by Patnaik included six women and four turncoats. The party has dropped four sitting MLAs - Purna Chandra Baka (Chitrakonda), Kishore Chandra Naik (Kuchinda), Rajnikant Singh (Angul) and Samir Ranjan Dash (Nimapara).

Patnaik has also rewarded four turncoats and nominated them to contest the assembly polls. They were: Arundhati Devi (Deogarh), Dillip Kumar Nayak (Nimapara), Rajendra Kumar Chhatria (Kuchinda) and Laxmipriya Nayak (Chitrakonda).

The six women candidates are Laxmipriya Nayak (Chitrakonda), Barsa Singh Bariha (Padampur), Arundhati Devi (Deogarh), Sanjukta Singh (Angul), Sulkhnsa Gitanajali Devi (Samakhemundi) and Dr Indira Nanda (Jeypore).

While denying party ticket to Angul MLA Rajanikant Singh, BJD nominated his wife Sanjukta Singh from the same seat. Former minister and ex-MLA Rabi Nanda was also denied party ticket. His wife Dr Indira Nanda got the BJD ticket for the Jeypore assembly segment in Koraput district.

Patnaik also nominated S Gitanajali Devi, daughter of former MLA Nandini Devi in Sanakhemundi assembly segment.

The BJD president also inter-changed the candidature of two leaders. Rairakhol MLA Rohit Pujari has been nominated from the Sambalpur assembly segment while Prasanna Acharya will contest from Rairakhol.

With this, the BJD has so far announced the names of 126 candidates out of the total 147 assembly segments in Odisha. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

