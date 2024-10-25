Breaking News
Bomb threats to airlines skyrocket
Mumbai Police's 'Lady Singham' accused of harassment, illegal detention
IIT-Bombay set to undertake Rs 2,000-cr expansion
Mumbai roads turn pink to push for breast cancer awareness
Mumbai Police dog Oskar, who detected bomb near Antilia, retires from force
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha evacuates 3 lakh people

Odisha evacuates 3 lakh people

Updated on: 25 October,2024 09:41 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
Agencies |

Top

The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts

Odisha evacuates 3 lakh people

Indian Navy personnel carry out relief preparations. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Odisha evacuates 3 lakh people
x
00:00

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population. He reviewed the state’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday.


“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday,” the CM said. The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts.


Kolkata suspends flight operations


In view of cyclone Dana’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall. As the time of suspending flight operations gradually approaches in the wake of cyclone Dana, the airport authorities started making arrangements to ensure safety of people and planes and infrastructure at the facility. All entry and exit doors of the terminal building will be sealed after the last flight departs while the aircraft parked on the bays will be tied up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bhubaneswar odisha kolkata west bengal India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK