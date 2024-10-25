Odisha evacuates 3 lakh people

The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts

Indian Navy personnel carry out relief preparations. Pic/PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population. He reviewed the state’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday.

“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday,” the CM said. The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts.

Kolkata suspends flight operations

In view of cyclone Dana’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 pm on October 24 to 9 am on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall. As the time of suspending flight operations gradually approaches in the wake of cyclone Dana, the airport authorities started making arrangements to ensure safety of people and planes and infrastructure at the facility. All entry and exit doors of the terminal building will be sealed after the last flight departs while the aircraft parked on the bays will be tied up.

