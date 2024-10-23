In an order from the Odisha government, it said that the colleges and universities falling under 14 districts will remain closed for three days

Representation pic

Listen to this article Schools to remain shut from Oct 23-25 in areas which could be affected by cyclone Dana: Odisha Education Minister x 00:00

In view of impending cyclonic storm 'Dana', Odisha Education Minister Nityananda Gond said that the schools will remain closed in the areas which could be affected by the cyclone from October 23-25 to ensure the safety of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to ANI, Minister Gond said, "To ensure the safety of students the schools will be shut for October 23-25 given the impending cyclonic storm. Orders have been given to the district administration to ensure that the schools remain shut during this duration...Schools will remain closed in the areas which could be affected by the cyclone...The state government will take every step to ensure the safety of the public."

In an order from the Odisha government, it said that the colleges and universities falling under 14 districts will remain closed for three days. "Given the impending Cyclonic Storm (Dana) over the Bay of Bengal, colleges and universities falling under the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Khurda shall remain closed from October 23 to October 25," the order read.

Earlier, Suresh Pujari, Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said that more than 5000 relief centers have been set up and they are expecting around 10 lakh evacuation. While talking to the media, Pujari said, "This was the last review meeting to take stock of the situation and assess the preparedness at the grassroots level. As of now, more than 5000 relief centers have already been set up with all modern facilities to provide drinking water, food, milk to children, and medicine to the ailing people. We are expecting around 10 lakh evacuation."

He also highlighted that the telecom department assured that the telecom network won't collapse at any place. "Tata Energy has assured us to provide us with round-the-clock power supply and in case of any disruption, we have made arrangements for backup power supply," the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed the ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts that might be affected by cyclone Dana.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23 and reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal the next day. As per the IMD, it is likely that Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains in both states for at least three days, till Friday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever