Flash floods hit Odishas Balasore thousands affected

Flash floods hit Odisha's Balasore, thousands affected

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:52 PM IST  |  Balasore
mid-day online correspondent |

A flash flood from the Subarnarekha River has hit Odisha's Balasore district, affecting over 50,000 people across 17 areas, including Bhograi, Baliapal, and Basta. This was caused by heavy rain in Jharkhand, and the administration has quickly started relief and rescue operations

Flash floods hit Odisha's Balasore, thousands affected

Odisha's Balasore district are affected by a flash flood from the Subarnarekha River. File Pic.

Over 50,000 people have been affected after a flash flood in the Subarnarekha River caused water to enter their villages in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday. This followed heavy rainfall in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand, an official stated.

As many as 17 gram panchayat areas across the three blocks of Bhograi, Baliapal, Basta, and a portion of the Jaleswar Notified Area Council (NAC) were impacted by the sudden flood, the official confirmed. The administration has promptly geared up for extensive relief and rescue operations, reported news agency PTI.


Following the flash floods, residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas received advice to remain alert and be prepared to relocate to nearby cyclone shelters if the situation deteriorates, he said.


According to PTI, Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas instructed the block development officers (BDOs) and tehsildars to maintain readiness to evacuate people if necessary.

Officials were also requested to continuously monitor the situation and provide assistance to those affected by the flash flood. Furthermore, the BDOs were asked to undertake the distribution of dry food items among the impacted population, the official added.

The Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) received directives to ensure adequate stocks of essential medicines and to have all necessary healthcare arrangements in place.

PTI reported that the Superintending Engineer (Irrigation) was asked to conduct a thorough check of all gates of Chandil Dam and maintain round-the-clock monitoring of water levels, implementing all necessary precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the Civil Supplies Officer (CSO) was instructed to confirm the readiness and adequacy of food and essential supplies.

All staff members’ leave has been cancelled until further notice, and a strict directive has been issued, prohibiting government officials from leaving headquarters without prior permission, the official confirmed.

Sources from the District Emergency Office indicated that although the water level of the Subarnarekha at Rajghat was receding, it still remained at 11.9 metres, against the danger mark of 10.36 metres.

“We hope the water level will recede further as there has not been much rainfall in the upper catchment of the river in Jharkhand,” the official remarked, adding that there is no threat of any medium or major flood in the Subarnarekha River system.

The district administration has also actively made people aware of the situation. It clarified that the flash flood in some parts of Balasore district was caused by a sudden release of water from Chandil Dam in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

