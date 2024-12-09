Odisha: Rs 40 lakh cash seized during raids at different places

Police have detained a woman, and further investigation is ongoing, a police official said

Odisha Police and vigilance sleuths on Monday seized over Rs 40 lakh in cash from a drug peddler's house and a property registration office during raids, officials said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, we raided a house in Bhadrak district in the presence of an executive magistrate and seized about Rs 25 lakh in cash and some quantity of brown sugar," SP Madkar Sandeep Sampat said.

Police have detained a woman, and further investigation is ongoing, he added.

In another raid, Odisha Vigilance found Rs 15.08 lakh in cash during a search in the office of the sub-registrar after apprehending a clerical staff red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Acting on a complaint, vigilance sleuths laid a trap and arrested Debajani Kar, a junior clerk at the office of the sub-registrar in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant for execution of a registered sale deed of a subplot, an official statement said.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at Kar's residential house in Old Town area of Bhubaneswar and her office room. While searching the office, officials recovered Rs 15.08 lakh in cash, the vigilance officials said.

