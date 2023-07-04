Breaking News
Odisha train crash: 52 bodies await identification

Updated on: 04 July,2023 11:14 AM IST  |  Bhubaneshwar
Agencies |

About the remaining 52 bodies, the official said, "We are hopeful that the DNA sampling test results would be available in two three days"

Odisha train crash: 52 bodies await identification

Staff carry a victim's coffin, at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. File pic/AFP

Odisha train crash: 52 bodies await identification
Over 50 bodies of the Balasore triple train crash victims await identification at AIIMS Bhubaneswar while the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) cremated moral remains of two victims at the Satya Nagar crematorium here.


One body was taken to the deceased person's native village in Bihar, while family members of two other victims didn't want to take the bodies due to the long journey, a BMC official said. They let the BMC cremate the bodies in Bhubaneswar. 


About the remaining 52 bodies, the official said, "We are hopeful that the DNA sampling test results would be available in two three days." 


298
No. of people killed in the June 2 accident

Odisha train accident odisha bhubaneswar national news news

