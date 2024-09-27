Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots in the second phase

NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah interact with the media. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Omar Abdullah blames Centre for low turnout x 00:00

Omar Abdullah said low voter turnout in Srinagar district during second phase of voting for J&K Assembly polls was perhaps a people’s reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the UT. His remarks came after second phase of polling saw a low voter turnout compared to first phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest, I was expecting higher turnout because there was no boycott call, there were attacks, there were no threats or intimidation of the voters. I feel Centre is also responsible for this. They tried to present the high voter turnout as signs of normalcy and as if the people had accepted the revocation of Article 370. Maybe this was a reaction from Srinagar because people of Srinagar do not want to send wrong signals,” Abdullah said.

40% Pandits vote in phase 2

Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots in the second phase. “Nearly 40 per cent polling was registered at 19 polling stations in Jammu, followed by 37 per cent in Udhampur and 43 per cent in Delhi in the second phase of the Assembly elections,” Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever