Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Omar Abdullah blames Centre for low turnout

Omar Abdullah blames Centre for low turnout

Updated on: 27 September,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Top

Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots in the second phase

Omar Abdullah blames Centre for low turnout

NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah interact with the media. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Omar Abdullah blames Centre for low turnout
x
00:00

Omar Abdullah said low voter turnout in Srinagar district during second phase of voting for J&K Assembly polls was perhaps a people’s reaction to the Centre trying to project normalcy in the UT. His remarks came after second phase of polling saw a low voter turnout compared to first phase.


“To be honest, I was expecting higher turnout because there was no boycott call, there were attacks, there were no threats or intimidation of the voters. I feel Centre is also responsible for this. They tried to present the high voter turnout as signs of normalcy and as if the people had accepted the revocation of Article 370. Maybe this was a reaction from Srinagar because people of Srinagar do not want to send wrong signals,” Abdullah said.


40% Pandits vote in phase 2


Nearly 40 per cent of migrant Kashmiri Pandits cast their ballots in the second phase. “Nearly 40 per cent polling was registered at 19 polling stations in Jammu, followed by 37 per cent in Udhampur and 43 per cent in Delhi in the second phase of the Assembly elections,” Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner Arvind Karwani told PTI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

omar abdullah srinagar jammu and kashmir national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK