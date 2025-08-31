The vital 250-kilometre highway, which is the lone all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, remained closed for the sixth consecutive day due to multiple landslides and road sinking caused by torrential rains early this week

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday travelled from Srinagar to Jammu by road to inspect the ongoing restoration work along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday travelled from Srinagar to Jammu by road to inspect the ongoing restoration work along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The vital 250-kilometre highway, which is the lone all-weather road that connects Kashmir to the rest of the country, remained closed for the sixth consecutive day due to multiple landslides and road sinking caused by torrential rains early this week.

The chief minister said concerted efforts are being made to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities to the Valley.

Abdullah, who on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting on the restoration of major roads, especially the Jammu-Srinagar highway, undertook the journey to get a firsthand account of the progress of the work, an official said.

He will brief about the situation to Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to arrive in Jammu on Sunday evening to assess the flood situation.

Abdullah said efforts are being made to throw the highway open and to facilitate supply of essential commodities to Kashmir Valley.

Inspecting a damaged portion of the highway at Tharad in Udhampur, the chief minister said, "The national highway, especially in Udhampur district, suffered immense damage due to heavy rains. We never thought such a situation would arise in Udhampur. Earlier such things used to happen in Ramban and other places. But this time, there was intense downpour in Udhampur."

Asked about the damage to houses, he said a large number of them has either been destroyed completely or rendered uninhabitable.

"I have asked the deputy commissioner to look into all such cases where people have lost their homes and whether they need to be rehabilitated somewhere else," he said, adding that whatever is required will be done as "the safe evacuation and rehabilitation of the calamity-hit people is our responsibility."

Earlier, the chief minister inspected a damaged portion of the highway at Maroog and said, "I was told by officials from the National Highways Authority of India and the district administration that there is an alternative road (in Maroog). They are working on this route to enable two-way traffic," he said.

Abdullah said he was told that full restoration of the Srinagar-Jammu highway may take 20 to 25 days, but two-way traffic could be made possible on the alternative route shortly.

Unlike before, the most problematic area this time is not the Ramban-Banihal stretch but is in Udhampur sector, he said. "Until repair work in Udhampur is complete, normal traffic movement cannot resume," he added.

Abdullah said most of the internal roads have been thrown open and work is progressing rapidly on three other routes that remain closed.

Commenting on the cloudburst in Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban on Saturday, which claimed four lives and left one person missing, the chief minister said he has already ordered ex gratia relief for the victims' families.

"The local MLA briefed me about the incident. The deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police were on ground and disbursed immediate relief under Red Cross norms. We will take all necessary steps to rehabilitate the victims," he assured.

Abdullah added that those affected by the cloudburst in Ramban a few months ago had similarly received assistance under State Disaster Response Fund and Red Cross norms.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.