One can trust a snake but not BJP Mamata Banerjee
One can trust a snake but not BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 05 April,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Cooch Behar
Agencies

The BJP is asking you to enrol names for Awas Yojna again

One can trust a snake but not BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of not following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that a poisonous snake can be trusted but not the saffron camp.


Addressing a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee alleged that the central investigating agencies, Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are working at the behest of the BJP and urged the Election Commission to look into it and ensure a level playing field for all political parties.


“The BJP is asking you to enrol names for Awas Yojna again. Why will the names be enrolled again? They want further enrolment so that they can chuck it off. You can trust a poisonous snake; you can even pet it, but you can never trust the BJP... The BJP is destroying the country,” she said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mamata banerjee west bengal Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls national news
