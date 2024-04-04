Breaking News
West Bengal TMC releases list of star campaigners for Phase 2 Lok Sabha elections 2024
West Bengal: TMC releases list of star campaigners for Phase-2 Lok Sabha elections 2024

Updated on: 04 April,2024 09:49 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

The General elections in West Bengal will be held in all seven phases starting April 19 and concluding with phase 7 poll on June 1

Mamata Banerjee. File Photo

West Bengal: TMC releases list of star campaigners for Phase-2 Lok Sabha elections 2024
The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has released a list of star campaigners for the Phase-2 Lok Sabha polls in the West Bengal on April 26.


The General elections in West Bengal will be held in all seven phases starting April 19 and concluding with phase 7 poll on June 1.


Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Shatrughan Sinha, Kalyan Banerjee, Aroop Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Firhad Hakim, Moloy Ghatak, Dr Manas Ranjan Bhunia Arpita Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Babul Supriyo Deepak Adhikari (Dev), Dr Shashi Panja, Satabdi Roy, Mamata Thakur, Manoj Tiwary, Partha Bhowmick, Tanmoy Ghosh, Snehasis Chakraborty, Birbaha Hansda, Ritabrata Banerjee, Ambarish Sarkar, Ashima Patra, Kunal Ghosh, Saayoni Ghosh, and June Maliah have been listed by the TMC in the star campaigner list.


Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra on Wednesday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for increasing monthly financial assistance under Lakshmir Bhandar and said that in the wake of "skyrocketing inflation" caused by the central government policies, this scheme has "benefited" the women of Bengal.

"Thank you, honourable chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In February this year, she increased the amount given to the women of Bengal under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 for general category women and from Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 for SC/ST categories. Thank you, Didi. At a time when the Modi-led central government is stopping the due benefits of the people of Bengal, this comes as a boon to the women here," Moitra said in a self-made video on Wednesday.

Notably, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

west bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 india India news national news mamata banerjee
