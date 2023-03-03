Breaking News
One dead, 41 injured as bus overturns on Manali-Chandigarh highway

Updated on: 03 March,2023 11:37 AM IST  |  Himachal Pradesh
ANI |

According to the police, a tourist bus HR 38 AB 0007 on its way from Haryana to Manali overturned on the Manali-Chandigarh highway

Representation pic


One person died and 41 were injured in a bus accident today on Manali Chandigarh National Highway in Jabli near Bilaspur district headquarters, police said.


According to the police, a tourist bus HR 38 AB 0007 on its way from Haryana to Manali overturned on the Manali-Chandigarh highway. "In the accident, a woman died on the spot while 41 others were injured," police said.



"Upon receiving the information the police reached the spot and all the injured were admitted to Bilaspur regional hospital. Out of 41 injured people, one passenger was critical and referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI)," the police further said.

More details are awaited.

himachal pradesh manali chandigarh national highway national news

