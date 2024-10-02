Breaking News
One killed as trailer truck overturns catches fire in Pune district

One killed as trailer truck overturns, catches fire in Pune district

Updated on: 02 October,2024 03:47 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred in the morning when the driver of the truck, carrying metal coils, lost control at the wheel on a slope near Kamshet, 46 km from Pune, causing it to overturn

One killed as trailer truck overturns, catches fire in Pune district

Representative pic

One killed as trailer truck overturns, catches fire in Pune district
A trailer truck overturned and caught fire on the old Pune-Mumbai highway on Wednesday, leaving one person dead and another injured, police said.


The incident occurred in the morning when the driver of the truck, carrying metal coils, lost control at the wheel on a slope near Kamshet, 46 km from Pune, causing it to overturn, a police officer said, adding that the truck's cabin caught fire.


"The driver suffered serious burn injuries while his assistant died," he said.


The driver was shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that police are investigating the case further. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

pune mumbai Accident pune news

