'One Nation, One Election' initiative aims to unify elections at multiple levels in India, including Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article One Nation, One Election is an attack on federalism, says Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi x 00:00

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday criticised the Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as an "attack on federalism", reported news agency ANI.

This initiative aims to unify elections at multiple levels in India, including Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

"The Congress party has already cleared its stand as One Nation One Election is an attack on federalism and there should be a discussion on the election process in the parliament," Gogoi said.

The 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet on Thursday paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties, stated ANI.

The INDIA alliance parties view the 'One Nation, One Election' policy as undermining the federal structure of governance in India.

In contrast, parties within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have welcomed the bill. They argue that unifying elections will streamline the electoral process, save time, and facilitate a more unified approach to governance.

However, JD (U), one of the alliance parties members of the BJP-led NDA raised doubts on the technicalities involved with it like the constitutional amendments, but said that there is nothing wrong with implementing One Nation, One Election, stated ANI.

Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary acknowledged the technical complexities but expressed general support for the initiative.

"...There are a lot of technicalities involved with it like the constitutional amendments (for implementing One Nation, One Election). It should be implemented...The opposition has an issue with everything. There is nothing wrong with implementing One Nation, One Election," he said.

The proposal, which was approved by the Union Cabinet earlier in September under the guidance of a high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, is positioned as a significant reform intended to enhance the effectiveness of India's democratic processes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, asserting that it marks a vital step toward a more vibrant and participatory democracy.

The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders.



"The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders. This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," PM Modi posted on X.

(With inputs from ANI)