Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Prayagraj to inaugurate development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, including infrastructure upgrades for Mahakumbh 2025, riverfront roads, temple corridors, and initiatives for Ganga cleanliness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday to inaugurate and launch a series of development projects valued at approximately Rs 5,500 crore. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and spiritual tourism in the region, with a special focus on preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi’s visit will begin at 12:15 pm, with the Prime Minister performing pooja and darshan at the Sangam Nose, one of the most sacred spots for devotees. Following this, he will offer prayers at Akshay Vata Vriksh and visit Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop, two significant religious sites in Prayagraj. Modi will also tour the Mahakumbh exhibition site before officially launching the development projects.

Among the key projects to be inaugurated are infrastructure upgrades for the Mahakumbh 2025, including ten new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent ghats, and riverfront roads. These initiatives are designed to boost connectivity and accommodate the influx of visitors expected during the Kumbh Mela.

In line with his commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, particularly the Nirmal Ganga initiative, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate projects focused on intercepting and treating minor drains that flow into the Ganga river. These projects will help eliminate untreated water from being discharged into the river, contributing to its cleanliness and sustainability.

Additionally, Modi will launch infrastructure projects aimed at improving drinking water and power supply in the region, as well as major temple corridors. These include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor. These corridors are designed to improve access for pilgrims and enhance the experience for visitors, particularly during religious events like the Mahakumbh.

As part of the preparations for the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, the Prime Minister will also launch the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak chatbot. This digital platform will provide devotees with real-time information and updates regarding the events, further enhancing the visitor experience during the festival.

These various development projects are a testament to the government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, promote tourism, and preserve the sanctity of religious sites, in turn supporting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Prayagraj.

(With inputs from ANI)