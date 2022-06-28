ONGC chopper falls into sea; 4 dead

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 June,2022 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Four of the nine persons have been rescued so far and attempts are on to bring the others to safety, a company official said

Representative Pic


Four persons, including 3 ONGC employees, died when a Pawan Hans helicopter with two pilots and seven others onboard fell into the Arabian Sea about 50 nautical miles from the Mumbai coast, a senior ONGC official confirmed.

The helicopter managed to stay afloat with the help of the attached floaters for some time, helping rescuers pull out all the nine people, a company official said.




Four of them were unconscious and were airlifted in a Navy copper to a hospital in Mumbai, where they were declared dead, he added.


 

