Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola LS seat will take on BJPs Dhotre VBAs Ambedkar
<< Back to Elections 2024

Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola LS seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar

Updated on: 01 April,2024 11:37 PM IST  |  Akola
PTI |

Top

Patil, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is an orthopaedic surgeon

Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola LS seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar

Representation image

Listen to this article
Congress fields Abhay Patil from Akola LS seat; will take on BJP's Dhotre, VBA's Ambedkar
x
00:00

The Congress on Monday announced the candidature of Dr Abhay Patil from Akola Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.


He will take on sitting BJP MP Sanjay Dhotre's son Anup Dhotre and Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, which was in seat sharing talks with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi till some days ago.


Ambedkar lost from the seat in the 2019 polls.


Patil, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, is an orthopaedic surgeon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK