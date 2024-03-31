Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Lok Sabha elections 2024 Prakash Ambedkar led VBA releases second list of candidates check full list here
<< Back to Elections 2024

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA releases second list of candidates; check full list here

Updated on: 31 March,2024 09:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

VBA had announced eight candidates on Wednesday in its first list, after its seat-sharing talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi for Lok Sabha elections failed

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA releases second list of candidates; check full list here

Prakash Ambedkar. File Photo

Listen to this article
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA releases second list of candidates; check full list here
x
00:00

Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) on Sunday announced its second list consisting of 11 candidates who will be contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The VBA had announced eight candidates on Wednesday in its first list, after the Ambedkar-led party decided to go solo after the talks with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state for the seat-sharing did not come to any conclusion. 


The second VBA list consists of 11 candidates including Abdul Hasan Khan from Mumbai North Central, Dr BD Chavan from Hingoli, Rahul Gaikwad from Satara, Ramesh Baraskar from Mhada among others. 


In its first list released on Wednesday, the VBA announced candidature of eight candidates, including Prakash Ambedkar himself contesting from Akola Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra's Vidharbha.


Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had won twice from Akola in succession in the past and later suffered many successive losses, including the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

The VBA’s candidates have been chosen the candidates considering their respective caste influence in the constituencies but did not have representation in the parliament’s lower house for many years. Ambedkar has mentioned their respective caste while naming his candidates. 

Ambedkar justified the caste-based distribution. “OBCs and Nomadic Tribes have a little representation. To beat BJP-led polarisation, we will field Muslims, Jains, OBCs and Marathas,” he added at a press conference in Akola while declaring first list.

After finally Prakash Ambedkar broke alliance with the MVA, which consists of Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena (UBT) after failure of talks on seat-sharing, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Friday claimed that if VBA does not join MVA, it indirectly benefits the BJP. 

The former chief minister of Maharashtra, Chavan emphasised that the Congress vote would be divided if Ambedkar did not support the MVA. He stated that multiple conversations were held to include Ambedkar's party in the MVA alliance, to unite anti-BJP forces and assure victory in the polls.

While, Ambedkar accused Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for backstabbing VBA after the talks of seat-sharing with MVA failed. 

 

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maha Vikas Aghadi maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK