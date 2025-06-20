"The 24-hour exercise began at 6 pm on June 18 and concluded at 6 pm on June 19," stated Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime, Devesh Chandra Srivastava. As part of this extensive drive, 139 drug offenders were arrested under the NDPS Act

Delhi Police have announced significant results from their 'Operation Kavach-8.0', which concluded on Friday. The 24-hour exercise saw the involvement of over 350 teams from all the 15 districts under the Delhi Police's jurisdiction, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch. The raids and arrests were held across 1,040 locations in the national capital, reported PTI.

"The 24-hour exercise began at 6 pm on June 18 and concluded at 6 pm on June 19," stated Special Commissioner of Police (CP), Crime, Devesh Chandra Srivastava.

As part of this extensive drive, Delhi Police arrested 139 drug offenders and registered 133 cases under the NDPS Act, reported PTI. The seizures included 90.3 grams of heroin, 25.9 kilogrammes of ganja, 3.32 grams of cocaine, 4.63 grams of MDMA, 20.08 grams of amphetamine, and 12 buprenorphine tablets.

Beyond narcotics, the police also focused on other illegal activities. Under the Delhi Excise Act, , the police registered 217 cases, leading to the arrest of 224 people and the seizure of 47,476 quarters of illicit liquor. Apart from this, 30 people were arrested in 29 Arms Act cases. The police recovered six semi-automatic pistols, two country-made pistols, seven live cartridges, three magazines, and 23 knives from the accused. Fifty-five people have been arrested in 28 gambling cases and Rs cash worth 25,592 have been seized.

A total of 5,682 people were taken into preventive custody and 494 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act.

"Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2,031 violators were prosecuted and one person was arrested with over 1.71 lakh prohibited foreign cigarettes and 469 e-cigarettes," said the Special CP.

Meanwhile, Ekanjot Singh Sandhu, an 18-year-old man from Punjab, was apprehended in southeast Delhi with four semi-automatic pistols, which the police stated were allegedly sourced from Madhya Pradesh for gang-linked associates. Prohibited e-cigarettes valued at around Rs 9.38 lakh were also seized from a shop in Safdarjung Enclave, informed Delhi Police.

The senior police officer further noted that since January, a cumulative total of 1,439 narco-offenders have been arrested in 1,127 NDPS cases, with seizures including nearly 38 kilogrammes of heroin, over 3,000 kilogrammes of cannabis, and other contraband.

(With inputs from PTI)