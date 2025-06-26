Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, India has successfully evacuated 275 people from Iran. As a part of Operation Sindhu, a special flight which carried 272 Indian nationals and three Nepalese citizens from Iran landed in New Delhi from Mashhad at 5:31 am on June 26, as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday

Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu arrive at the Delhi airport. Image/PTI

Amid the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, India has successfully evacuated 275 people from Iran. As a part of Operation Sindhu, a special flight which carried 272 Indian nationals and three Nepalese citizens from Iran landed in New Delhi from Mashhad at 5:31 am on June 26, as informed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

With this latest evacuation, the total number of Indian nationals brought back from Iran under Operation Sindhu has reached 3,426, as per ANI.

"#OperationSindhu update: 272 Indian and 3 Nepalese nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 00:01 hrs on 26th June. 3426 Indian nationals have been brought home from Iran as part of #OperationSindhu," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, while addressing the issue, said in a post on X.



Along with the Indians, Nepalese nationals who were on board the special flight thanked the Indian government for evacuating them from conflict-hit Iran under the ongoing Operation Sindhu.

Earlier on Wednesday, a special flight carrying 296 Indian nationals and four Nepalese citizens landed safely in New Delhi. This brought the cumulative number of evacuees to 3,154 before the latest arrival, as per ANI.

While expressing sheer gratitude to Indian forces and government, Nepalese national Gayatri Thapa said, "I have been in Iran for the last 10 years. The situation in Iran was very bad. It feels good to be back here. The Indian government made a lot of arrangements for us and helped us a lot."

Another Nepalese national who onboarded the special flight Utsav Thapa said,"I have been in Iran for the last 9 years... I am happy that I am going back to my country.

Another evacuee, Sagal, who had lived in Iran for eight years after getting out of war-hit Iran, said, "We got a call from the Indian Embassy after the situation deteriorated. It feels great to be back. I want to thank the Indian government and the Indian embassy," as per ANI.

Moreover, several Indian nationals who have been evacuated from Iran also shared their experiences of the conflict and praised the evacuation efforts. Syed Zeeshan Haider from Kanpur said, "I went to Iran to study. Due to the deteriorating conditions there, the Indian government evacuated us... People in Tehran were very scared due to the continuous attacks from Israel."

Syed Abbas from Gazipur added, "Our embassy helped us a lot in the entire evacuation process. We were taken to Mashhad first, and the embassy was there with us at every step. I am thankful to our country for bringing us back here. I am really happy to be back."

Earlier, Operation Sindhu was launched in response to the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel over the past few weeks. The evacuation efforts continued until a ceasefire agreement was reached on Tuesday.

(With ANI Inputs)