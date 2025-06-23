This marks the eighth batch of Indians brought home as part of the ongoing operation. The latest group arrived from Mashhad, Iran, and was received at Delhi airport by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Pabitra Margherita. Pic/X

Listen to this article Operation Sindhu: 285 more Indians evacuated from conflict-hit Iran, total reaches 1,713 x 00:00

Another special flight carrying 285 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-hit Iran landed safely in New Delhi on Sunday night, taking the total number of people evacuated under Operation Sindhu to 1,713. This marks the eighth batch of Indians brought home as part of the ongoing operation. The latest group arrived from Mashhad, Iran, and was received at Delhi airport by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a post on X, the MEA stated, "India's evacuation efforts continue under Operation Sindhu. MoS Shri Pabitra Margherita received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June." "With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran," the MEA added.

India’s evacuation efforts continue under #OperationSindhu 🇮🇳



MoS Shri @PmargheritaBJP received 285 Indian nationals evacuated on a special flight from Mashhad that landed in New Delhi at 2330 hrs on 22 June.



With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have now been brought home from… pic.twitter.com/BepZEiIT5w — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 22, 2025

Meanwhile, MoS Margherita, in a post on X, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing operation, stating, "Warmly welcomed 285 Indian nationals at the Delhi airport who were evacuated from Iran under Operation Sindhu. With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have been brought home safely from Iran."

The evacuees, hailing from various states across the country, expressed profound gratitude towards the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their rescue amidst the ongoing conflict in Iran.

Fazal Abbas, an evacuee from Lucknow, said, "I am feeling very good... PM Modi considers everyone as his family member. He rescued us from the corners of Iran and brought us back home."

Warmly welcomed 285 Indian nationals at the Delhi airport who were evacuated from Iran under #OperationSindhu.



A special flight from Mashhad landed at 2330 hrs on 22 June.



With this, 1,713 Indian nationals have been brought home safely from Iran.



⁦@MEAIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/DSzuJ0M7c5 — Pabitra Margherita (@PmargheritaBJP) June 22, 2025

Similarly, SN Zaidi expressed, "I am grateful to our government, the Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs," while another evacuee, Marshal, added, "The words cannot put into the feelings that I feel after coming back to India. We thank the Indian Embassy in Tehran and the Ministry of External Affairs."

Another evacuee, Raza, noted, "The Indian Embassy is working really hard... We were very confident that the Modi government would rescue us," expressing hope for those still in Iran.

Other evacuees, including Satheer Fatima, who described the worsening situation in Iran as "very dangerous", and Syed Shehzad Ali Jafri from Mumbai, echoed similar sentiments of relief and pride to the Indian government on his return.

"I am from Mumbai... I work there in Iran and have been there for the last 3 years. The Indian government supported us... Today, we are here because of them," Jafri said. Shama Firoz and Tehmeena also praised the government's arrangements, saying, "We wished and prayed a lot to return home safely. Our government has fulfilled that wish."

Earlier on the day, another batch of citizens, carrying 311 Indian nationals from Iran as part of Operation Sindhu, landed in the national capital. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, 311 Indian nationals arrived in New Delhi on a special flight from Mashhad at 4:30 pm on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever