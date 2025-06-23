The images by Planet Labs PBC show the once-brown mountain had parts turned grey and its contours appeared slightly different than in previous images, suggesting a blast threw up debris around the site

A residential neighbourhood in Tel Aviv hit by an Iranian missile yesterday. Pics/AFP

Satellite images taken Sunday analysed by The Associated Press show damage on the mountainside at Iran’s underground nuclear site at Fordo after US airstrikes targeted the facility. The images by Planet Labs PBC show the once-brown mountain had parts turned grey and its contours appeared slightly different than in previous images, suggesting a blast threw up debris around the site.

That suggests the use of specialised American bunker buster bombs on the facility. Light gray smoke also hung in the air. Other satellite images suggest Iran before the strike sealed up its tunnel entrances at Fordo.

IAEA meet called

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has convened an emergency meeting in light of the developments taking place in West Asia, its Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Sunday. IAEA confirmed that there has been no reported increase in off-site radiation levels following strikes on the three key nuclear sites in Iran, including the underground enrichment facility at Fordo.

‘Worked as team’



A satellite picture of Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

US President Donald Trump said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike Iran, saying the collaboration was “perhaps like no team has worked before.” Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the US could have pulled off the attack. He portrayed the strike as a response to a long-festering problem, even if the objective was to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu lauds Trump

After the strikes, Netanyahu congratulated President Trump. In a video message, Netanyahu said, “Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the US will change history. In Operation Rising Lion, Israel has done truly amazing things. But in tonight’s action against Iran’s nuclear facilities, America has been truly unsurpassed. It has done what no other country on Earth could do.”

Fresh attacks launched

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday launched a new wave of airstrikes targeting military sites in western Iran, shortly after Iranian missile attacks injured civilians in Israel. According to Israel’s state news agency TPS, missile impacts were reported in several parts of the country, including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and central Israel. Air raid alarms were heard again in northern regions, and residents were told to stay inside bomb shelters after another wave of missiles was detected.

Iran death toll rises

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 865 people and wounded 3396 others so far, Washington-based group Human Rights Activists said. Of those dead, it identified 363 civilians and 215 security force personnel.

What is a bunker-buster?

Bunker buster is a broad term used to describe bombs that are designed to penetrate deep below the surface before exploding. In this case, it refers to the latest GBU-57 A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb in the American arsenal. The roughly 30,000 pound (13,600 kg) precision-guided bomb is designed to attack deeply buried and hardened bunkers and tunnels, according to the US Air Force. It’s believed to be able to penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before exploding, and the bombs can be dropped one after another, effectively drilling deeper and deeper with each successive blast. It was not immediately known how many were used in the Sunday morning strike.

‘Can’t allow Iran to develop any nukes’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed support after the US strikes, calling on Iran to reach a diplomatic solution. He wrote on X, “Iran’s nuclear programme is a grave threat to international security. Iran can’t be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile.... We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table...”

Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iran

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them a violation of international law and warning of the risk of further escalation of violence in the region. Pakistan’s condemnation came a day after it backed US President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize, for which the government came under severe criticism from netizens on social media.

