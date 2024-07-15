Opposition accuses Maharashtra govt of protecting encroachments at Vishalgad fort amid violence

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve accused the government of protecting illegal structures at the fort

Ambadas Danve. Pic/X

Amid violence during an anti-encroachment drive at historic Vishalgad fort, the opposition on Monday targeted the Maharashtra government and wondered whether "jungle raj" is prevailing in the state, reported news agency PTI.

Leader of the opposition in the state legislative council Ambadas Danve accused the government of protecting illegal structures at the fort. Separately, AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel targeted Maratha royal Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati for leading a march to the fort in Kolhapur district on Sunday.

"I had visited Vishalgad fort twice and seen encroachments. Sambhajiraje had only asked the state government to remove encroachments but instead of taking action, an offence was registered against him," Danve, who belongs to Shiv Sena (UBT), told reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, reported PTI.

He alleged the Mahayuti government had tried to raze encroachments at the fort superficially and only created a drama.

"Is the government protecting these encroachments?" he asked, reported PTI.

Vishalgad Fort holds profound significance in Maratha history as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj escaped to it after being besieged at Panhala Fort in 1660. In 1844, Vishalgad was ruled by the Kolhapur State when a rebellion was led against a Brahmin regent called Daji Krishna Pandit who had been installed by the British when the natural heir to the throne was underage.

Former All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel criticised Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, ex-Rajya Sabha member and heir to Kolhapur royal family, reported PTI.

"You could go to Delhi because Muslims had voted for you. We used to respect you but since you led the violent protest at Vishalgad fort, we wonder whether you are truly a descendant of Shahu Maharaj," he said, reported PTI.

Jaleel alleged legal procedure was not adhered to in the anti-encroachment drive and homes of people were vandalised and vehicles burnt down by miscreants.

"Is jungle raj prevailing in Maharashtra?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, Danve asked the state government to step up security at the world heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district despite the recommendation by police, reported PTI.

"It has emerged that Ajanta and Ellora cave complexes and the Jayakwadi dam were recceed for (potential terror activity). The footfall at Ellora cave complex has crossed the 24 lakh mark in just nine months last year," he said, reported PTI.

Danve alleged despite the demand by police to enhance security and procure safety equipment, the government has not taken any action. He demanded a dedicated police unit for the heritage monuments.

(With inputs from PTI)