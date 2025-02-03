Jagdambika Pal, Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, states that the opposition has filed a dissent on 281 out of 428 pages of the report, alleging a push for a specific agenda. The JPC report aims to reform the Waqf Act 1995, addressing issues like mismanagement and corruption.

Amid growing criticism of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the committee, on Monday hit back at the opposition’s claims. He stated that the opposition parties have submitted a dissent note on 281 out of the 428 pages of the report. This move, according to Pal, is an attempt to push a specific agenda, with the opposition trying to mislead the public and incite unnecessary opposition to the bill.

Speaking to the media, Pal defended the final report, explaining that it was crafted after extensive consultations with various stakeholders. "Throughout the JPC's process, we invited everyone to testify, from Waqf Board representatives to Islamic scholars, government officials, and others. We gave everyone an equal opportunity to share their views. The final 428-page report reflects all these inputs," he said.

Pal went on to clarify that, contrary to the opposition's claims, the committee did not aim to seize any Waqf properties but to implement reforms that address long-standing issues within the management of these properties. "Just as the opposition falsely argued that the bill would lead to the confiscation of Waqf properties, they continue to spread misinformation and foster an agenda of appeasement. During the JPC meetings, we carefully considered the concerns of all parties, including those of opposition members like Owaisi and Naseer Hussain. We also allowed them to submit clause-by-clause amendments, and a majority vote decided the final version," he added.

Addressing the matter of the dissent note, Pal pointed out that despite the opposition's objection, all their concerns would be included in the final discussion when the report is tabled in Parliament. "The opposition has filed a dissent note on 281 pages, and when we present the report, their objections will be part of the official proceedings. What more can be done in a parliamentary democracy?" he remarked.

On the matter of when the report would be presented to the House, Pal explained that the timing would be decided once the Speaker, in consultation with the Business Advisory Committee, schedules it. "The report will be presented in the House when the Speaker proposes the agenda," he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, which aims to overhaul the existing Waqf Act of 1995, was presented to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30, 2025. The proposed amendments seek to modernise the management of Waqf properties, addressing persistent issues like mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. Key reforms include digitisation of records, enhanced audits, increased transparency, and legal measures to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

While the JPC report and the amended Waqf Bill have already been finalised, the opposition's dissent has sparked heated debate about the scope and intentions behind the proposed reforms. The issue is expected to be a focal point of discussions when the report is finally presented in Parliament.

