Kharge claimed that he welcomes them and that the action taken will depend on the behaviour of the protesters

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party is set to stage a protest on January 4 calling for the resignation of Karnataka Minister of Information Technology (IT) and Biotechnology (BT), Priyank Kharge over the alleged suicide of Bidar contractor Sachin Panchal, with allegations in connection to Kharge's office. The protest will be held in the minister's home district of Kalaburagi, ANI reported.

Speaking on the matter, the minister claimed that he welcomes them and that the action taken will depend on the behaviour of the protesters.

"I welcome them. We will arrange everything for them. If they behave properly, we will serve them water and coconut water. If they misbehave, we will send them to jail," Kharge said.

As per ANI, other Karnataka ministers also spoke about the issue. Sharan Prakash Patil, the state's minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, criticised the actions of the BJP, stating, "The BJP has no other work. As an opposition, they have failed in their duty to highlight public issues. They are targeting ministers and people who have made allegations against them and who have exposed them. So they are trying to take revenge on Priyank (Kharge), and he has nothing to do with it... They can protest, but there is no case."

Meanwhile, State Labour Minister Santosh Lad commented on the BJP's protest, saying, "This is the only thing that the BJP would do... What has happened is very sad...but in what way is Priyank Kharge involved in it? There are so many railway accidents happening day in and day out. Should the concerned minister resign for this?... Now they will take it politically...We welcome them (the protesters) definitely."

The comments came in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of a contractor named Sachin due to alleged harassment and threats from Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide, Raju Kanapur, as per BJP's claim, ANI cited.

However, Kharge dismissed all the allegations surrounding the controversy.

The BJP further claimed that the contractors have been facing difficulties under the Congress-led state government. It claimed that financial troubles and stress are leading contractors to take their own lives, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)