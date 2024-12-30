Police book Priyank Kharge’s close aide, 5 others

Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Police book Priyank Kharges close aide 5 others

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Kalaburagi
Agencies |

Panchal, a contractor from Bidar, allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on Thursday. 

Priyank Kharge

A case has been registered against the close aide of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, Raju Kapanur, and five others in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and other leaders, police said on Sunday.


The case was registered based on a suicide note by a civil contractor, Sachin Panchal, who had mentioned that the Congress leaders had connived to kill Mattimadu, Siddalinga Swami of Andola Math, BJP leaders Manikanth Rathod and Chandu Patil. Panchal, a contractor from Bidar, allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on Thursday. 


In his suicide note, he had accused Kapanur and his aides of making death threats. Meanehile, Kharge, who is the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, hit out at the BJP for making baseless allegations against him and politicising Sachin’s death.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

