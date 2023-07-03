Opposition to Uniform Civil Code: ‘Not implementation, BJP seeks to divide nation’

Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Sunday, Satheesan, the leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said the Congress party will speak on the matter at the right.

BSP supremo Mayawati. Pic/PTI

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan on Sunday said the uniform civil code (UCC) proposal, recently mooted by the prime minister, was to divide the country and not for implementation. Speaking to reporters in Kochi on Sunday, Satheesan, the leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, said the Congress party will speak on the matter at the right.

He said the BJP government at the Centre was trying to create fissures between Muslims and Hindus, thus fomenting communal divide in the country to garner votes. The debate over UCC gathered momentum after PM Narendra Modi on June 27 pushed for its implementation. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday said her party is not opposed to the idea of a UCC, but to the way the BJP government is seeking to implement it.

In her first remarks on the UCC since the Law Commission on June 14 invited opinion from the public and religious bodies on the matter, the former chief minister said the Constitution mentions securing a UCC for all citizens but not “to impose it forcibly”. A uniform law will strengthen the country and also create harmony and brotherhood, she said. “For this, awareness and consensus have been considered the best (way). However, it (awareness and consensus) is not being done."

