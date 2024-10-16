Opposition walks out of Waqf Bill meet, rejoins

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh and other opposition MPs during the meeting. Pic/PTI

Opposition MPs on Tuesday walked out of a meeting of the joint committee on the Waqf Bill, alleging derogatory remarks against them by a BJP member.

Opposition members, including Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla and Arvind Sawant, stormed out of the meeting of the parliamentary panel, which was hearing a presentation from representatives of the Ministry of Minority Affairs on the bill.

The opposition members rejoined the meeting after staying away for nearly one hour.

