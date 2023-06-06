Our protest still alive: Wrestlers

Debunk reports of withdrawal of protest and FIR against Brij Bhushan

(From right) Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during their protest, in New Delhi in May. File pic/AFP

Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, medallist Vinesh Phogat on Monday debunked rumours that they were withdrawing from the protest, and said that they will continue their fight for justice.

The trio are at the forefront of the protest against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, demanding his arrest for sexual harassment of seven wrestlers, including a minor. Singh has denied all the charges.

Punia said, “This news is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated nor have we withdrawn from the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back the FIR is also false.”

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news,” said Malik. Asked if she has distanced herself from the movement since she resumed her job, she said, “Let me make it clear, we are making our strategy to take our fight forward. We will ensure that there is no violence and we are working on that. “I am (an) OSD (officer on special duty) first and I have a lot of responsibilities, so as long as we are making our strategy and not sitting on the protest, I will take care of my official duties.”

On the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, she said: “It was a normal conversation. No final solution has emerged. Our stance will remain the same—arrest the accused. Vinesh, Bajrang and I are together in this fight and will remain united.”

