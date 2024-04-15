Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Paid holiday declared for voters on polling day in NCT of Delhi
Updated on: 15 April,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

"The CEO of Delhi appeals to the youth/young voters in the NCT of Delhi to utilise this opportunity and cast their vote on polling day."

In a step towards enhancing voter turnout and participation in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, P Krishnamurthy announced the implementation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Order, granting a paid holiday to employees on the day of polling in the NCT of Delhi under Section 135B of the RP Act 1951.


The polling day in the NCT of Delhi is scheduled for May 25.


As per the order, all eligible employees, be they public or private, who are voters in the NCT of Delhi are entitled to a paid holiday to exercise their democratic right to vote on the polling day. Besides, it is to state that voters of neighbouring cities Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan working in Delhi will also be given a paid holiday on the day of voting and vice versa for voters of Delhi working in neighbouring cities as per their polling dates, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer informed through a press release.


This initiative underscores the importance of voter turnout and the fundamental role of every citizen in bolstering the electoral process, the release stated, adding that by granting a paid holiday, the CEO of Delhi under the guidance of EC, aims to facilitate unhindered participation and spread voter awareness among the residents.

Further, employers of concerned public, private or other establishments have been urged to comply with this order and ensure that their employees have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process without any hindrance, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer stated.

"It is to state that non-compliance to this order amounts to a fine as well as punishment under the provisions specified," the release stated, adding, "The CEO of Delhi appeals to the youth/young voters in the NCT of Delhi to utilise this opportunity and cast their vote on polling day."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 new delhi india national news delhi India news
