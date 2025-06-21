Over the course of 20 days, pilgrims will travel on foot, united by devotion, before reaching the holy town of Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, July 6, to seek blessings in an atmosphere of profound faith, joy, and cultural tradition

Indrayani river ghat. File Pic

Listen to this article Pandharpur Wari Palki Yatra 2025: Dates, daily schedule, key rituals, significance and all you need to know x 00:00

Millions of devotees will come together for the sacred Pandharpur Wari in 2025, a centuries-old pilgrimage in honour of Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

The spiritual journey begins with two grand palkhi processions: Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s from Dehu on June 18 and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s from Alandi on June 19.

Over the course of 20 days, pilgrims will travel on foot, united by devotion, before reaching the holy town of Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi, July 6, to seek blessings in an atmosphere of profound faith, joy, and cultural tradition.

Warkari. Representational Pic

What is Pandharpur Wari?

Pandharpur Wari is a centuries-old devotional pilgrimage where Warkaris (devotees) walk together for several days, singing abhangas and hymns in praise of Lord Vitthal. The procession is led by two main palkhis, Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s Palkhi from Dehu and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj’s Palkhi from Alandi, creating an atmosphere of deep faith and spiritual celebration.

The Wari stretches across nearly 20 days, covering a distance of over 250 kilometres. Along the way, the palkhis pause at different towns and villages, where devotees come together for community gatherings, spiritual discourses, and vibrant cultural programs.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi 2025 Schedule

The journey begins in Dehu, the birthplace of Sant Tukaram, and winds its way toward Pandharpur, with thousands of devotees accompanying the palkhi that carries his sacred padukas (Sacred footwear).

Departure: June 18, 2025 (Wednesday)

Arrival in Pandharpur: July 5, 2025 (Saturday)

Ashadhi Ekadashi: July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Day-Wise Route

June 18: Dehu – Departure ceremony

June 19: Akurdi – Procession through Pimpri-Chinchwad

June 20: Pune (Nanapeth) – Cultural welcome

June 21: Hadapsar – Community events

June 22: Loni Kalbhor – Devotional gatherings

June 23: Yavat – Rising participation

June 24: Varvand – Traditional prayers

June 25: Baramati – Devotional music

June 26: Indapur – Discourses and performances

June 27: Akluj – Celebrated Ringan ritual

June 28: Malshiras – Pilgrims' meals and rest

June 29: Natepute – Bhajans and kirtans

June 30: Velapur – Medical aid and camps

July 1: Pandharpur Road – Final stretch begins

July 2: Bhandishegaon – Devotional activities

July 3: Wakhri – Last major halt

July 4: Rest and preparation

July 5: Arrival in Pandharpur

July 6: Ashadhi Ekadashi – Darshan at Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir

Spiritual Importance

The Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi honours the teachings of Sant Tukaram, a saint-poet who championed bhakti, equality, and humility. His abhangas inspired generations to follow a path of devotion free from caste and social divisions.

Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi 2025 Schedule

The procession starts in Alandi, where Sant Dnyaneshwar took sanjeevan samadhi, and travels across the state to join the larger Wari movement.

Departure: June 19, 2025 (Thursday)

Arrival in Pandharpur: July 5, 2025 (Saturday)

Ashadhi Ekadashi: July 6, 2025 (Sunday)

Day-Wise Route

June 19: Alandi – Ritualistic send-off

June 20: Pune (Bhavanipeth) – Overnight halt

June 21: Pune – Community events

June 22: Saswad – Devotional march

June 23: Saswad – Bhajans and service

June 24: Jejuri – Spiritual discourses

June 25: Walhe – Local interactions

June 26: Lonand – Major halt

June 27: Taradgaon – Niravsamadhi rituals

June 28: Phaltan – Local Wari traditions

June 29: Barad – Rest day

June 30: Natepute – Chanting and kirtans

July 1: Malshiras – Refreshment camps

July 2: Velapur – Devotional gatherings

July 3: Bhandishegaon – Final halt

July 4: Wakhari – Last stop before Pandharpur

July 5: Arrival in Pandharpur

July 6: Ashadhi Ekadashi – Darshan at Vitthal-Rukmini Mandir

Spiritual Importance

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi honours the legacy of the 13th-century saint and philosopher who composed the Dnyaneshwari, a profound Marathi commentary on the Bhagavad Gita. Carrying his sacred padukas, the pilgrimage embodies the quest for knowledge, devotion, and spiritual enlightenment.

A timeless journey of faith and devotion

Pandharpur Wari is far more than a pilgrimage; it’s a vibrant, moving festival of devotion, equality, and togetherness. Drawing lakhs of devotees across all social strata, the Wari unites them in a shared journey of chanting, humility, service, and an enduring commitment to divine love.