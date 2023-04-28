Panel formed for conservation, proper functionality of Jantar Mantar: ASI to Delhi HC

The court said it "reasonably" expects the committee to hold its meeting at the earliest for taking steps towards the preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument and sought a status report indicating the measures taken by it in this regard

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has informed the Delhi High Court that an expert committee has been formed for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory here.

The court said it "reasonably" expects the committee to hold its meeting at the earliest for taking steps towards the preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument and sought a status report indicating the measures taken by it in this regard.

The court's order came on a contempt petition seeking action against authorities for the non-compliance of a September 2010 high court order, in which the ASI had given an undertaking that Jantar Mantar shall be made functional and be restored to its original glory to the best of its ability.

Earlier this year, the court had directed the ASI to file a report regarding the existing status of the functionality of the instruments at Jantar Mantar.

In an affidavit filed in the matter, the ASI sought eight weeks' time for setting up a meeting of the new committee and to furnish the recommendations for conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument.

"It is stated in this affidavit that the ASI has constituted a fresh expert committee for the conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the Jantar Mantar observatory. It is prayed in the said affidavit by the respondent, ASI, that eight weeks' time be granted for setting up a 'meeting' of the new committee and to furnish to this court the required recommendations to carry out conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument," the court said in its order passed on April 24.

However, the petitioner in the contempt case objected to the request, saying there was no information regarding the date of the constitution of the committee or its first meeting. He also said the affidavit was "deliberately vague" and there was "inaction" on the part of the authorities.

Although Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora observed that the "petitioner's grievance with respect to evasiveness as well as acts or omissions of the respondent is justified", time was granted to the ASI in the interest of justice.

"It is, however, reasonably expected that the newly-constituted committee shall hold the meeting at the earliest so that steps taken for preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument can be placed on record before the next date of hearing," the court said in its order.

"It is directed that the status report indicating the steps initiated for conservation, preservation, restoration and proper functionality of the monument be filed one week prior to the next date of hearing," it added.

The court also asked the superintending archaeologist to remain present before it on the next date of hearing on August 31.

The petitioner had earlier submitted that the central issue in the present proceedings is that the instruments at the Jantar Mantar monument are not in a functional state and added that despite the passage of 12 years, things remain unchanged.

A division bench of the high court had, in 2010, passed an order recording an undertaking given on behalf of the ASI that Jantar Mantar shall be made functional and will be restored to its original glory to the best of its ability.

The Centre and the state government were also directed by the court to extend necessary support to the ASI so that it could work to restore the lost glory of Jantar Mantar.

The 2010 order was passed on a petition raising the grievance that Jantar Mantar in Delhi was not in a functional position due to various reasons.

The court had said being a national monument, Jantar Mantar must be preserved by all concerned.

Jantar Mantar was built by Maharaja Jai Singh of Jaipur in 1724. Jai Singh had found the existing astronomical instruments too small to take correct measurements and so he built these larger and more accurate instruments.

