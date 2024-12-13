Breaking News
Parbhani violence: Three cases registered, 51 arrested, say police

Updated on: 13 December,2024 06:48 PM IST  |  Parbhani
mid-day online correspondent |

The violence erupted after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was vandalised

Security personnel patrol after violent protests. File Pic/PTI

At least 51 people were arrested, and three cases registered so far in connection with the violent protests that broke out in Maharashtra's Parbhani city over vandalising of a replica of the Constitution, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.


The Parbhani violence erupted in the central Maharashtra after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.


A bandh to protest the vandalism took a violent turn on Wednesday when a mob indulged in arson and vandalised shops, vehicles and even the district collector's office.


"We have so far registered three cases in connection with the violence, and 51 people have been arrested. The number can go up as the investigation is underway, and we are going through some videos," the official said, according to the PTI.

The police have not deployed any teams to find persons involved in the violence, he said.

The official said the city is peaceful now, and no new incidents of violence have been reported.

Prohibitory orders banning gathering of more than five persons continue in the city, police said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav slammed the BJP, questioning where leaders of the saffron party were when the violence erupted in Parbhani.

Speaking to reporters, Jadhav said, "The incident in Parbhani is unfortunate. Finding the person who orchestrated the incident is also a part of the investigation. There were so many people on the road at the time. How could someone vandalise the replica (of the Constitution? The administration should help those who suffered losses in the violence during the protest, he said," as per the PTI.

"Where did the BJP people go when violence erupted in Parbhani and rioting started? Merely giving speeches and gaining political mileage is easy. But the consequences are tough to handle. When vehicles were being vandalised, where did these leaders go?" Jadhav said.

He further criticised BJP leaders for demanding a case against him.

"I was in Delhi and was not involved in any incident. Responsible public representatives should not talk in such a manner," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

(with PTI inputs)

