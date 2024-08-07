Breaking News
Paris Olympics: PM Modi, President Murmu, Rahul Gandhi and others react on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification

Updated on: 07 August,2024 03:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

PM Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger

Vinesh Phogat. Pic/PTI

Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be a champion and her disqualification from the Olympics is heartbreaking, Lok Sabha members said on Wednesday after she was disqualified from Paris Olympic 2024 finals after being found slightly overweight.


PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were among others who reacted on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.


"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," PM Modi posted on X.

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said.

"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday that wrestler Vinesh Phogat's "extraordinary feats" at the Paris Olympics have thrilled every Indian and made the country proud.

"While we all share her disappointment at the disqualification, she remains a champion in the hearts of 1.4 billion people," Murmu said.

The Congress on Wednesday urged the government to make all efforts to appeal against Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics, with party leader Rahul Gandhi expressing confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.

Terming wrestler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Olympics as "unfortunate", Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hoped the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and expressed confidence that she will come back stronger to the wrestling arena.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "It is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat, India's pride, who reached the finals after defeating world champion wrestlers, was disqualified on technical grounds. We have full hope that the Indian Olympic Association will strongly challenge this decision and provide justice to the daughter of the country."

Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X, "My sister, do not consider yourself alone and remember that you were our champion and you will always be our champion. I have full faith that you will come back even stronger." 

She said, "I have seen your courage, hard work and dedication. You were fighting for the dreams of millions of girls of the country in the Olympic arena. Your brilliant game has given wings to the dreams of millions of girls who come from small towns, struggle with all the challenges, fight the system, defeat adverse circumstances and aspire to reach big stages. Your brilliant game filled the entire country with pride."

 "The position you have reached through your tireless hard work fighting all the challenges was not easy. This incredible journey of yours has given strength to millions of dreams," she said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India's pride, Vinesh Phogat defeated world champions but has been disqualified due to technical reasons.
"She went through a lot. From protesting at the footpath for justice to reaching the pinnacle podium of the Olympics. It is extremely distressing of what she must be going through," Kharge said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Vinesh Phogat is the pride of all Indians and termed her a "winner and champion".

Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi, "Vinesh Phogat ji, you are a pride for all Indians, a winner, a champion. Don't be disappointed... Your excellent performance in Paris Olympics-2024 has illuminated Mother India with a golden glow on the global stage. Not just hope, but (I have) complete confidence that you will soon return to the field stronger than before. The whole country stands with you."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met the family of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout.

Paris Olympics 2024 Vinesh Phogat wrestling PM Modi Droupadi Murmu rahul gandhi priyanka gandhi Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge yogi adityanath India news national news sports 2024 Paris Olympics

