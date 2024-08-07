PM Modi urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Phogat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Come back stronger: PM Modi on Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described wrestler Vinesh Phogat as a "champion among champions" and exuded confidence that she would come back stronger following her disqualification from the final Olympic bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian," PM Modi posted on X.

Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian.



Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing.



At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2024

"Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on," he said.

"Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi said.

It is learnt that the prime minister also spoke to IOA president PT Usha and sought first hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of the setback.

He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Phogat's case.

PM Modi urged Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Phogat.

PM Modi spoke to IOA President PT Usha and sought first hand information from PT Usha on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback. He asked her to explore the full range of options to help Vinesh’s case.



He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest… pic.twitter.com/veojWzmLUH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 7, 2024

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified on Wednesday from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.

The Indian Olympic Association later confirmed the development and requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.