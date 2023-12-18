Parliament security breach: A Delhi police team has visited Zari (Bu) in Maharashtra's Latur, which is the native village of Amol Shinde

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Parliament security breach: Delhi cops visit Latur home of accused Amol Shinde x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A Delhi police team has visited Zari (Bu) in Maharashtra`s Latur Zari (Bu) in Maharashtra`s Latur is the native village of Amol Shinde Amol Shinde is one of the 6 persons arrested for the Dec 13 Parliament security breach

A Delhi police team has visited Zari (Bu) in Maharashtra's Latur, which is the native village of Amol Shinde, one of the six persons arrested for alleged involvement in the December 13 Parliament security breach incident, as part of the probe.

The team arrived in the village, located in Chakur tehsil, at around 2pm on Sunday and spoke to Shinde's father Dhanraj and mother Kesharbai, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police team wanted to know about Shinde's background and other details but some of the questions could not be understood since the conversation was in Hindi, Kesharbai told reporters.

They took Shinde's T-shirt having an image of legendary revolutionary Bhagat Singh, certificates obtained by him in various competitions, the family said.

Shinde's parents told police they did not believe he was connected to the December 13 incident, adding the entire family comprises ordinary folk making a living through hard work, the official said.

The 3-member team headed by a sub inspector, which had arrived in Pune by plane and at Chakur by car, spoke to Shinde's parents for about an hour.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament premises.

Six persons, including alleged mastermind Lalit Jha, have been arrested. They have been slapped with terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!