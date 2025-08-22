Breaking News
Parliament security breach: Man scales wall to enter Parliament building

Updated on: 22 August,2025 12:18 PM IST  |  New Delhi
A major security breach at Parliament in New Delhi was foiled on Friday after a man scaled the wall near Rail Bhawan and entered the complex. CISF personnel immediately caught the intruder near the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building. The accused has been arrested, questioning is underway, and security has been tightened.

Parliament security breach: Man scales wall to enter Parliament building

Parliament house. Image/File pic

In a shocking and unfortunate incident in New Delhi, a security breach at Parliament was foiled on Friday morning. Soon after the breach occurred at the Parliament, security personnel nabbed an intruder who entered the complex by climbing a tree and scaling the wall, Parliament security sources said.

According to news agency ANI, sources stated that the man jumped the wall between TKR 2 - North Utility of Parliament gate and entered the complex.



Once the man intruded into the Parliament, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed there caught him immediately. The accused has been arrested, and further questioning is underway, Parliament security sources told the media, as per ANI.


ANI also reported that the man reached the Garuda gate of the new Parliament building by scaling the wall from the Rail Bhawan side. Considering that such incidents could signal larger threats in the future, security has been further tightened around the Parliament in New Delhi.

Earlier on December 13, 2001, there was an attack on the old Parliament building by terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). During that tragic incident, fourteen people, including five terrorists, were killed.

In December 2023, coinciding with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery during Zero Hour. After entering the building, the individuals released yellow gas from canisters.

The intruders inside the building were heard shouting anti-government slogans. At the same time, outside the Parliament complex, two others used similar canisters to release coloured smoke while raising slogans. However, agencies and police identified all of them, and a total of six people were arrested in connection with that incident.

Separately, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, on Thursday expressed disappointment over internal disruptions by Members that hampered proceedings of the House in the Monsoon Session during his valedictory address.

(With inputs from ANI)

