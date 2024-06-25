Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Parliament session Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today

Parliament session: Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today

Updated on: 25 June,2024 09:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Among the key leaders who will oath at the Parliament today include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi

Parliament session: Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today

Parliament House complex. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Parliament session: Remaining 281 MPs to take oath in Lok Sabha today
x
00:00

A total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, the inaugural parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The remaining 281 new members will take their oaths on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.


Among the key leaders who will oath at the Parliament today include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi.


Ahead of parliament session, Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP was sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the House yesterday by President Draupadi Murmu.


According to the ANI report, an official letter marking the list of business for the day in parliament mentioned, "Members who have not already taken the Oath or made the Affirmation, to do so, sign the Roll of Members and take their seats in the House."

Among the prominent members who took their oaths of office yesterday included Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya along with Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, reported ANI.

Addressing mediapersons outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

"Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

"This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said, reported ANI.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said, reported ANI.

NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, with BJP having 240 seats and the Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lok Sabha india India news delhi national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK