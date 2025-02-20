Breaking News
Updated on: 20 February,2025 11:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light drizzle for the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 25 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Several parts of the national capital received showers on Thursday morning as the city saw a rise in temperature. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius, 3.2 notches above the season's average, the weather office said, reported news agency PTI.


The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light drizzle for the day. The maximum temperature will settle around 25 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), reported PTI.


The air quality was in the "moderate" category with AQI recorded at 164 at 9 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).


An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi records highest minimum temperature of the season at 13.3 degree C

Delhi on Tuesday recorded its highest minimum temperature of the season so far at 13.3 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature settled as 28.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

The second-highest minimum temperature of the season was recorded on February 4 at 12.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 notches above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is expected to remain at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as well, according to the forecast.

The air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an AQI reading of 209 at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

(With inputs from PTI)

