The new ministers will take oath along with CM-designate Gupta in a grand ceremony to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at Ramlila Maidan later in the day

BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister-designate Rekha Gupta offers sweets to party leader Parvesh Verma. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Parvesh Verma, Kapil Mishra to be part of Delhi Cabinet, 6 MLAs to take oath as ministers x 00:00

The new Delhi government will have six cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the recent assembly polls, who will be administered the oath of office on Thursday afternoon, officials told PTI.

A Union Home Ministry notification stated that the president, on the advice of Chief Minister designate Rekha Gupta, appointed BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh as ministers of the Delhi government, reported PTI.

Rekha Gupta will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, continuing a tradition that has been difficult for other parts of the country to match. Delhi has had women Chief Ministers from the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. She will succeed Atishi.

Elected MLA from Shalimar Bagh seat, Rekha Gupta has served as general secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha in Delhi and as a member of its national executive committee. In these roles, she initiated numerous campaigns for the welfare of marginalised communities and women.

Rekha Gupta, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for placing their in her, saying that "I will stand up to his expectations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers and NDA Chief Ministers and Deputy Ministers will attend the ceremony.

The preparations for the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta and her new cabinet ministers are in full swing. The NSG (National Security Guard) commandos, Delhi Police personnel, and RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel are deployed on security at Ramlila Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forming a government in the national capital after 27 years.

BJP won 48 seats out of 70 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party could win only 22 seats in the assembly polls held earlier this month. Congress could not open its account in the third successive election. With assembly election results declared on February 8, opposition parties have slammed BJP over the "delay" in the formation of the new government.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)