Peace pact with ULFA paves way for lasting progress in Assam: PM Modi

The ULFA's pro-talks faction on Friday signed a peace accord with the central and the Assam governments, agreeing to shun violence, surrender all arms, disband the organisation and join the democratic process

Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the peace pact signed by the central and Assam governments with ULFA, saying the agreement paves the way for lasting progress in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the signing of the accord in the national capital, called it a golden day for the people of Assam.

Tagging a post on the pact by Shah, Modi said, "Today marks a significant milestone in Assam's journey towards peace and development. This agreement paves the way for lasting progress in Assam."

"I commend the efforts of all involved in this landmark achievement. Together, we move towards a future of unity, growth, and prosperity for all," Modi said in his post on X.

The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was formed in 1979 with the demand for a "sovereign Assam". Since then, it has been involved in subversive activities that led to the central government declaring it a banned outfit in 1990.

The Arabinda Rajkhowa-led faction joined peace talks with the government on September 3, 2011, after an agreement for Suspension of Operations was signed between the ULFA and the central and the state governments.

