PM Modi praises Christian community’s contributions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the Christian community on Monday for its role in giving direction to the society and sense of service, and said the country proudly acknowledges this. In an interaction with the members of the community at his residence here on Christmas, Modi recalled his old, intimate and warm relations with Christians, and said they have always been at the forefront in serving the poor and deprived.

The institutions run by the community in the health and education sectors continue to make big contribution across the country, he said. Modi said Jesus Christ’s life message was centred on compassion and service and he worked for an inclusive society where justice was for all. These values are serving as a “guiding light” in his government’s development journey, the prime minister said.

Remember our armed forces as we celebrate

Let’s not forget about the sacrifices of our armed forces personnel who are at the borders laying down their lives to protect the nation as we celebrate Christmas, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said on Monday. He said the message of Jesus Christ’s life was to sacrifice for the betterment of others. “We will give up everything, even if it comes to our lives as so many people in our armed forces do in the service of the nation. We lost four of our members of the armed forces two days ago. “So, as just we celebrate Christmas, let’s not forget about those who are at borders.”

