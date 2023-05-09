Polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13

Basavaraj Bommai. File Pic

People of Karnataka have decided to vote for BJP: CM Bommai ahead of polling day

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the people of the state have already decided to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party in the May 10 assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, CM Bommai said, "Karnataka people have already decided to vote for BJP. I request them to vote for development, progress, and strong education and healthcare system in the state".

"We believe in Lord Hanuman and Ram, they are our source of strength. I pray to them every day, today I prayed in public," he added.

Earlier the Congress manifesto said that the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," the manifesto said.

