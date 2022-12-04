People of Madhya Pradesh gave huge response to yatra despite 'pothole-riddled' roads, other challenges: Rahul Gandhi targets Chouhan govt

Gandhi also targeted the Narendra Modi government over the "poorly-designed" Goods and Service Tax (GST), and its "mismanagement" during COVID-19 pandemic and demonetisation

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government, saying the people of Madhya Pradesh gave an overwhelming response to his Bharat Jodo Yatra despite the "pothole-riddled roads" and "many serious challenges" that faced in the state.

The Gandhi-led foot march, which was passing through Madhya Pradesh since November 23, entered neighbouring Rajasthan on Sunday evening, covering 380 kms in the state in 12 days.

In a written statement issued before the yatra entered Rajasthan from Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said, "Lakhs of people from every section of the society, youth, women, farmers, workers, all walked with us, braving the morning cold and the pothole-filled roads."

The people of Madhya Pradesh face many serious challenges, he added.

Apparently referring to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in March 2020 following the resignation of 22 party legislators loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gandhi said, "The trust which the people of Madhya Pradesh reposed in the Congress to solve these challenges has been betrayed, just as the values of the Constitution are under attack all over the country."

He reiterated that a day would soon come when the Congress fulfilled the trust people placed in the party.

Along every step of the yatra, we got overwhelming support of the people of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Talking about the challenges before the people of Madhya Pradesh, he said, "Farmers, just as in other states, struggle to make ends meet with rising costs, uncertain prices, unreliable electricity and insensitive policies."

The youth of Madhya Pradesh are losing hope in the future despite their hard work and sacrifice. Unemployed educated youth are protesting, medical students are on strike, and government recruitment has stalled and is full of corruption, he alleged.

"Youth who protest have their voices silenced," he said.

On the problems faced by other sections of the society, Gandhi said that the small businessmen, "the backbone of the country's prosperity, are being crushed by a poorly-designed GST, and the mismanagement during COVID-19 pandemic and demonetisation".

Adivasis, the original inhabitants of the country, struggle to get their rights, with laws meant to guarantee their rights diluted everyday, he added.

While sharing the experience of his yatra in MP, Gandhi said, "The cheering crowds lining the streets of Burhanpur and Indore, and the lakhs who attended the public meeting in Ujjain will remain in our memory. We are grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their affection and enthusiastic participation."

He said the yatra experienced the cultures, which make Madhya Pradesh a reflection of India's rich diversity.

"We received blessings from the Jyotirlingas at Shri Omkareshwar and Shri Mahakaaleshwar, as well as at Shri Mahaveer Tapobhumi," he said in the statement.

He also recalled his paying tributes to the contributions of Tantya Bhil and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"We walked while listening to Madhya Pradesh's traditional kathas, and Malwi Kabir bhajans," Gandhi added.

