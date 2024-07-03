PM was replying to debate on prez’s address

PM Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article People tested govt on every criteria, reelected us: PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the people of the country had given his government the chance to serve them for the third consecutive term after testing it on every criteria. Replying to a two-day debate on the President’s address to both houses of Parliament, Modi said people have seen the dedication with which his government had served them for 10 years.

“The people of the country have given us this mandate after testing us on every criteria. The people have seen our track record of 10 years,” Prime Minister Modi said in the Lok Sabha, amid vociferous protests by opposition members. “The people have seen that we have worked with dedication for the welfare of the poor, fulfilling the mantra of ‘public service is God’s service’,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prime minister said he can understand the pain of some, who despite spreading lies and misleading the people, had to face a massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Won’t trust EVMs: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he will not trust EVMs even if he wins all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the president’s address, Yadav said the INDIA alliance will do away with EVMs when it comes to power.

Truth can be expunged in Modi’s world: Rahul

A defiant Rahul Gandhi said truth can be expunged in the world of PM Modi, but not in reality, hours after significant parts of his Lok Sabha speech were deleted by the chair. “Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail,” Gandhi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever