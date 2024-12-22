Prime Minister Modi received the honour from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah at the Bayan Palace in the capital city

PM Narendra Modi was conferred with Kuwait's highest honour, 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer', by Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Kuwait on Sunday conferred its highest honour, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi for his role in strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.

Prime Minister Modi received the honour from Kuwait’s Amir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, at the Bayan Palace.

"I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait," Modi said in a post on X.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' is a knighthood order of Kuwait, news agency PTI reported.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed that the conferment of this prestigious award on Prime Minister Modi is a proud moment for all Indians.

“The honour recognises the Prime Minister’s steadfast commitment and leadership in strengthening linkages with the Gulf region. It also showcases the depth of India-Kuwait’s historic ties and people-to-people relations,” he said in a post on X.

In a release, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that PM Modi dedicated the award to the long-standing friendship between India and Kuwait, the Indian community in Kuwait, and to the 1.4 billion people of India.

"The conferment of the award on this historic visit of a Prime Minister of India to Kuwait after 43 years added a special meaning to the occasion," the ministry said.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described it in a post on X as “a testament to the long-standing India-Kuwait friendship.”

The award was given to Prime Minister Modi for his efforts in strengthening relations between the two countries, according to Kuwait's state-run news agency, KUNA.

According to PTI, the officials said this is the 20th international honour conferred on PM Modi by a foreign country.

Instituted in 1974, Kuwait's highest civilian award has been conferred on select global leaders, including former United States Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, and British monarch Prince Charles, PTI reported.

PM Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday for a two-day visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace.

Earlier, Modi had received honours from other Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

In November, Guyana and Dominica conferred their top awards on Prime Minister Modi for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his exceptional work in strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.

In the same month, Nigeria honoured him with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger for his statesmanship and significant contribution to fostering bilateral ties, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

(With PTI inputs)