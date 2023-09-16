PM Modi Birthday: From hosting G20 to Ayushman Bharat, here are 10 decision taken by Narendra Modi

PM Modi Birthday: Ten decisions that underscore the Prime Minister's commitment to addressing various aspects of India's development and progress

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his birthday, it's an opportune moment to reflect on his tenure and the significant decisions that have shaped his leadership. From hosting the G20 summit in India to the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, here are ten major decisions that have left a lasting impact on India and its future.

1. Hosting the G20 Summit:

PM Modi's India played host to the prestigious G20 summit in 2020, bringing world leaders together to discuss global challenges, particularly in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. This showcased India's diplomatic prowess on the world stage.

2. Ayushman Bharat:

The Ayushman Bharat program, also known as Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, was launched in 2018. It provides healthcare coverage to millions of economically disadvantaged families, making quality medical services more accessible.

3. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan:

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Campaign) was initiated in 2014, focusing on sanitation and hygiene. It's had a profound impact, transforming India's cleanliness landscape.

4. Digital India:

The Digital India initiative aims to empower citizens with digital services and technologies. It has played a pivotal role in digitizing government services and promoting technology adoption.

5. Make in India:

The Make in India campaign encourages domestic manufacturing and foreign investment. It's contributed to India's industrial growth and job creation.

6. Demonetisation:

In 2016, the demonetization move aimed to curb black money and promote digital payments. While it sparked debates, it marked a bold step towards a cashless economy.

7. Startup India:

Startup India is a flagship initiative to nurture and promote startups in the country. It has fostered innovation and entrepreneurship.

8. National Education Policy (NEP):

The NEP 2020 introduced sweeping changes to the education system, focusing on holistic development, flexibility, and quality.

9. Ujjwala Yojana:

The Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana aims to provide clean cooking fuel to underprivileged households. It has improved health and reduced indoor pollution.

10. Jan Dhan Yojana:

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is the world's largest financial inclusion program, providing banking services to the unbanked population.

These ten decisions underscore the Prime Minister's commitment to addressing various aspects of India's development and progress. As PM Modi celebrates his birthday, they serve as a testament to his vision for a more prosperous and inclusive India.