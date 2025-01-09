Breaking News
Torres scam: Customers were lured with cars, bikes and iPhones
Pitbull dog at Mahim beach: Activists say abandoning pet animals is not only illegal, but dangerous too
Maharashtra: 11-storey hub planned at Thane East station
Mumbai: Byculla zoo stops chicken meals for zoo inmates
Mumbai: Temporary house help brutally attacks employer, relative on Day 1 of work
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Tirupati stampede

PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Tirupati stampede

Updated on: 09 January,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

PM Modi stated that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident.

PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Tirupati stampede

Prime minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Tirupati stampede
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the individuals who lost their lives in a tragic stampede that occurred near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati. PM Modi stated that the state government is providing all possible assistance to the victims of the incident.


In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister's Office wrote, "Pained by the stampede in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. The AP Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi."


Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his shock and offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Tirupati stampede. Shah also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.


"Pained by the unfortunate incident of the stampede in the Tirupati temple. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. May the injured recover at the earliest. I am deeply shocked by the stampede incident at the Tirupati Vishnu Niwasam ticket counter. I pray for the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident to rest in peace. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," Amit Shah posted on X.

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near Vishnu Nivasam in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens. As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday morning.

The statement reads, "It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue"

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi PM Modi andhra pradesh tirupati India news new delhi national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK