PM Modi extends greetings on Maharashtra Day, says state is blessed with great culture & hardworking people

Updated on: 01 May,2023 09:45 AM IST  |  New Delhi
On the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Day today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered floral tributes to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the establishment of Maharashtra

PM Modi extends greetings on Maharashtra Day, says state is blessed with great culture & hardworking people
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.


Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."



On the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Day today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde offered floral tributes to the brave hearts who lost their lives for the establishment of Maharashtra.

