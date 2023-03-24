PM Modi extends wishes on beginning of Ramzan

"May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor", he further said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings as the month of Ramzan began on Friday.

"May this holy month bring greater unity and harmony in our society," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"May it also reaffirm the importance of serving the poor", he further said.

Also Read: Ramadan 2023: Ramadan date, time in India? Complete schedule for the holy month

Ramzan, which is considered to be the holiest month in the religion of Islam, has finally arrived. It marks the beginning of the month-long fasting period.

During the 30 days or so, people belonging to the Muslim community exercise restraint in their eating habits and eat only twice a day -- a pre-fast meal at dawn called 'sehri', and a post-fast meal after sunset called 'iftar'.

Traditionally, the fast is broken with dates and water followed by a light and nutritious meal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever