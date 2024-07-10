Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73

Rajnath Singh. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on birthday x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Cabinet colleague and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on his birthday on Wednesday, and said he has risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service.

Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greeting the Defence Minister, Modi said on X, "A valued Cabinet colleague, he's a leader widely respected for his wisdom. He's risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service. He is at the forefront of strengthening India's defence apparatus and making our nation self reliant in the sector. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh started as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, and then joined the BJP's youth wing, steadily rising through its organisation.

A genial and uncontroversial leader, he has often been the party's choice in reaching out to other parties, be opposition or allies, over tricky issues to build consensus.

He currently represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.