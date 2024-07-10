Breaking News
PM Modi greets Rajnath Singh on birthday

Updated on: 10 July,2024 11:01 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73

Rajnath Singh. File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Cabinet colleague and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on his birthday on Wednesday, and said he has risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service.


Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and national president of the BJP, turned 73.


Greeting the Defence Minister, Modi said on X, "A valued Cabinet colleague, he's a leader widely respected for his wisdom. He's risen in public life on the basis of hardwork and commitment to service. He is at the forefront of strengthening India's defence apparatus and making our nation self reliant in the sector. Praying for his long and healthy life."


Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Singh started as a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of the RSS, and then joined the BJP's youth wing, steadily rising through its organisation.

A genial and uncontroversial leader, he has often been the party's choice in reaching out to other parties, be opposition or allies, over tricky issues to build consensus.
He currently represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha.

rajnath singh PM Modi narendra modi india India news national news

